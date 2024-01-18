Chandigarh (Punjabi) [India], January 18 (ANI): Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal's 'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri' is all set to arrive in the theatres.

On Wednesday, Sargun took to Instagram and shared that the film will hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

She also dropped the film's poster.

"Ik si raja , 101 si rani , sab mar gaiyan shuroo kahani ...JATT NU CHUDAIL TAKRI 15th March 2024, In Theatres Near You...," she captioned the post.

'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri' also stars Roopi Gill. It is written by Amberdeep Singh. Vikas Vashisht has helmed the project.

Sargun and Gippy will also be seen together in 'Carry on Jattiye'. Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it will be aligned with the comedy flavour of the franchise. Jasmine Bhasin and Sunil Grover are also a part of it. (ANI)

