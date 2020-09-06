She rose to fame with 12/24 Karol Bagh (2009), earning critical acclaim with Colors TV's drama series Phulwa (2012), moving on to Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu in 2013. The Chandigarh girl, Sargun Mehta ventured into Punjabi cinema, garnering accolades for her performances. Married to actor Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta also dabbled as a television host with the dance reality show Boogie Woogie Kids Championship to her credit. On the fashion front, Sargun Mehta is conscious and has an engaging style arsenal. Not only does she tap on but also shows clarity of taking up trends that flatter her frame. She further accentuates it with a subtle beauty and hair game. From ethnics, crisp contemporary, bold hues and oversized silhouettes, Sargun has a style for every mood. She turns a year older today. We scoured her Instagram handle to round up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent style moments.

Relying on basic styles that spell comfort and chicness, Sargun retains her fashion moments with underlining minimalism. Here's a closer look. Sargun Mehta to Reunite with Qismat Co-Star Ammy Virk for a Music Video.

A laser-cut Chanderi Anarkali with Mukaish work dupatta by Sawan Gandhi was teamed up with statement earrings, open hair and subtle makeup with nude pink lips.

Sargun layered her high neck black top with an oversized blazer dress, black stockings and knee-high black boots. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

A white cami top was layered with a matching oversized jacket and a mini skirt by Kanika Goyal. Sleek hair, subtle makeup and white boots completed her look.

A button-down body fitted denim dress was paired with white strappy heels, a wristwatch, sleek hair, subtle makeup and large hoops.

A neon bralette was paired off with high waist baggy denim, a belt by Mistress Rocks, quirky earrings, blow-dried hair and nude makeup.

A bralette and baggy pant set from Mistress Rocks was complemented with black kicks, sleek hair, subtle makeup and hoops.

A fuchsia pink pleated short dress with side cuts was accessorized with embellished hoops, subtle glam and sleek hair. Sargun Mehta Has Lost Her Abs During Quarantine; Actress Blames Homecooked Pizza and Pasta For Getting Out of Shape.

Always on point with a carefully curated vibe, Sargun Mehta delights! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

