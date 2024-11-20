Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are among the most adorable couples on Indian television. They first met on the sets of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh(2009), where they played a married couple. After knowing each other for some time, the couple started dating and eventually married in 2013. After making her mark in television and Bollywood, Sargun ventured into the Punjabi film industry, where she found great success. She has appeared in hit Punjabi films such as MOH, Saukan Saunkane, Kismat, and Kismat 2. Recently, rumours of Sargun Mehta's alleged affair with Punjabi lyricist Jaani have been a hot talking of discussion online. Saunkan Saunkne 2 Begins Filming: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira Reunite for Smeep Kang’s Upcoming Punjabi Film (View Pic).

After 11 years of togetherness, is TV's power couple facing issues in their marriage? In recent days, several rumours about Sargun Mehta's alleged extramarital affair with Punjabi lyricist Jaani have spread like wildfire online. But is there any truth to these claims? Let’s hear from the singer himself.

Jaani Reacts to Rumours Surrounding His Relationship With Sargun Mehta

Jaani recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Unplugged, and reacted to the rumours of him getting linked with Sargun Mehta. The topic gets initiated after Jaani gets asked whether a boy or girl can only remain friends. He replied, "I don't think so. This statement might seem very confusing, but a boy and girl cannot remain friends for a very long time." Jani then cross-questioned by the host that Sargun Mehta often refers to him as a good friend. Reacting to this, Jaani clarifies that she is only a dear friend and nothing more than that.

Jaani Denies Affair Rumours With Sargun Mehta

He said, "Wo meri dost hai. She is married, and even I am married." Further speaking about Sargun Mehta, Jaani showered her with praises, appreciating her for the women she is. He said, "Sargun jaise ladki, ya as a friend, ya girlfriend ya wife ya as a sister tumhari zindagi me honi chaiye. Wo bohot special insaan hai. Kahi logon ko lagta raha ki hamara affair chalra hai. But aisa sach mein kuch nahi hai. Mera Ravi bhai ke saath accha bohot accha rishta hai and wo meri sirf dost hai." (Everyone should have someone like Sargun in their life. She is a very special person. People think there is something going on between us, but that's not true. I am good friends with her husband, Ravi Dubey, and she is just a friend). Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey Are Completely Drenched in Festive Colours As They Radiate Love in Vibrant Holi Celebration Pictures (See Pics).

Sargun Mehta and Jaani have previously collaborated on several projects, including hit tracks like "Titliaan," "Galla Teriya," "Kis Morh Te," and "Laare." Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta will next be seen sharing the screen with Ammy Virk in Saukan Saukane 2.

