Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Savannah Chrisley seems to be having a good time with her father, Todd Chrisley, after he and his wife, Julie, were released from prison on May 28.

On Thursday, Savannah took to her Instagram account to share pictures with her father. This also happens to be one of his first public appearances since leaving prison.

The pictures show Todd wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, sunglasses, and a cap. Savannah, on the other hand, wore a black sweater and a pink "Make America Great Again" cap, with her hair tied up and a Louis Vuitton bag in hand.

"To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills... here's your photo," read the caption of her post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKQhh6-tM47/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A day earlier, she had shared a sneak peek of their journey home, without revealing Todd's face. Savannah also shared a photo showing Todd and Julie's legs during a quiet moment together. "Reunited and it feels so good!" read the sticker on the picture.

According to People, Todd and Julie Chrisley had been serving time in separate prisons after being convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The couple, who were first indicted in 2019 and later sentenced in 2022, received a full pardon from former President Donald Trump, leading to their early release. (ANI)

