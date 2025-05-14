Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson has expressed shock over 'Avengers: Endgame' being shut out of major races like best picture.

"How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?" Johansson asked about Marvel's 2019 record-breaker, which received only one nomination for visual effects, adding, "It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film -- and also, it's one of the most successful films of all time," reported Variety.

'Avengers: Endgame' is a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin, as per the outlet

"Endgame" was significant for Johansson because it portrayed the death of Black Widow, a character she has played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010's "Iron Man 2." She returned for one more Marvel film, the pandemic-released prequel "Black Widow," and continues to say that she would return to Marvel.

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play," Johansson said. "I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don't want to mess with that. For fans, too -- it's important for them," reported Variety.

Meanwhile, actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film 'Paper Tiger,' directed by James Gray.

The two will star alongside Adam Driver in the upcoming movie, which is set to begin filming next month in New Jersey.Johansson and Teller will replace Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Paper Tiger is a tense drama about two brothers chasing the American Dream. Their hopes take a dark turn when they get involved in a risky deal that leads them into the world of crime and danger. As things spiral out of control, the brothers face threats from the Russian mafia, and their bond is tested like never before.

The film is written and directed by James Gray, known for movies like Ad Astra and The Lost City of Z. It will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, and others.

Scarlett Johansson, a two-time Oscar nominee, is known for her roles in Marriage Story, Lost in Translation, and the Avengers films. She will also appear at Cannes in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme. Johansson is also working on her directorial debut. (ANI)

