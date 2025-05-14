Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Krysten Ritter has officially confirmed her return as Jessica Jones in the Disney+ series 'Daredevil: Born Again' for Season 2.

The announcement was made during Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City, where Ritter joined Charlie Cox, the star of the show, on stage, as per Deadline.

Ritter expressed her excitement about reprising the iconic character and said, "It is so great to be back. Returning to Jessica after three seasons, and the Defenders and now joining the MCU. I am so excited to bring back this iconic character. Without giving too much away... there's much in store for Jessica Jones - this is going to be an incredible season," as quoted by Deadline.

This marks a significant milestone for the show, as Jessica Jones joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil, shared his enthusiasm for the new season, and said, "Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again was an incredible experience, and the response from fans and audiences has been overwhelming. The good news is we're just getting started. We're currently shooting Season 2, and it is heading in a bold new direction."

The show is set to return in March 2026, with Cox donning the iconic black Daredevil suit once again.

The first season of 'Daredevil: Born Again' concluded with Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Fisk, aka Kingpin, tightening his grip on New York City.

Matt Murdock, along with his allies Karen and Frank Castle (aka The Punisher), vows to take back the city.

With Jessica Jones joining the team, fans can expect more action-packed episodes in Season 2. (ANI)

