Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Kirk Burrowes, Bad Boy Entertainment's co-founder and former president, has sued rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs for what he describes as a "deeply disturbing pattern" of sexual assault, violence, and intimidation spanning more than a decade.

Tyrone Blackburn, Burrowes' lawyer, filed an 18-page complaint against his former business partner in New York, alleging years of "predatory" actions against him and the creation of a "toxic environment of coercion, fear, and psychological manipulation," according to court documents, reported People.

In the complaint, Combs is accused of subjecting Burrowes to "repeated sexual harassment, physical aggression and forced compliance with degrading sexual acts" -- including "unwanted sexual advances" such as "nudity, sexual overtones, voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism," some of which took place during what he had believed to be business meetings, according to People.

The longstanding music entrepreneur is accused of increasing the "campaign of control, resorting to physical violence, blackmail, career sabotage and financial extortion," which the lawsuit claimed included "forced coercion" to get Burrowes to give up a 25% interest in Bad Boy Entertainment, as per the outlet.

Burrowes previously filed a suit against Combs over an alleged 1996 incident in 2003, but the earlier complaint was eventually dismissed.

Burrowes' complaint comes two days after he filed an additional legal action against Combs's mom, Janice Combs, claiming she unlawfully took control of his 25% stake in Bad Boy following Combs's alleged threat of physical violence, reported People.

He claimed in it that Combs' mother "knowingly participated in the fraudulent scheme to obtain 100% control" of Bad Boy Entertainment and "carefully maintained a facade of integrity, portraying herself as an innocent bystander while orchestrating plaintiff's financial and professional downfall behind the scenes," per court documents reported People.

In a statement, Combs' legal team mentioned, "This latest lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, filed by none other than Tyrone Blackburn, is another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years."

"Despite repeated dismissals, Burrowes and Blackburn are intent on wasting the court's time and resources by refiling dismissed claims and now dragging Mr. Combs' 80-year-old mother into this," they added.

The new filing against Combs, which cites New York City's Gender Motivated Violence Act, marks another in a series of allegations against the musician, who has been accused by more than a dozen people of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Burrowes' complaint against Combs ultimately alleges a "history and propensity for violence," with Burrowes requesting a jury trial and seeking to be provided "with redress for the physical, emotional, and financial devastation inflicted upon him," reported People. (ANI)

