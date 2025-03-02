It's almost official! Channing Tatum has confirmed his relationship with model Inka Williams. The couple was seen leaving the CAA pre-Oscar 2025 party in Los Angeles on February 28, walking hand in hand, fuelling speculation about their romance. Tatum, 44, who parted ways with Zoe Kravitz in October 2024 after a three-year relationship, appeared to have enjoyed a night out with Williams, 25. Their recent public appearance has caught the attention of fans, sparking widespread talk about the potential new couple and their growing connection. 'Weaponise His Charisma’: Zoe Kravitz Praises Ex-Fiance Channing Tatum’s Performance As Slater King in ‘Blink Twice’.

Channing Tatum Is In Love With Inka Williams?

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams, who first sparked romance rumours in January after being spotted at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, have this time made it official by serving PDA in public. In viral photos from the 2025 pre-Oscars event, Williams dazzled in a strapless black dress with a tasselled skirt, which she paired with golden tights, black stilettos and oversized hoop earrings, while Tatum kept his look super casual. Check out their viral photos below. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Part Ways After 3 Years Together, Call Off Their Engagement.

Channing Tatum & Inka Williams Spotted Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Who Is Inka Williams?

According to DeuxMoi, Channing Tatum's rumoured new girlfriend, Inka Williams, is 25 years old and stands half his height. Originally from Melbourne and raised in Bali, the brunette has a unique international upbringing. In addition to her modeling career, Williams is the founder of She Is I, a fashion brand, as reported by DailyMail. With her entrepreneurial spirit, she's successfully balancing her career in fashion and overseeing her brand.

It's worth noting that Tatum's romance with Williams comes just four months after his split from Zoe Kravitz, with whom he was in a three-year relationship and engaged for one. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from Channing and Inka.

