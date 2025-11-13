In mounting troubles for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who remains in prison under the charges of two prostitution-related offences, the rapper's release date has been extended for an extra month till June 8, 2028. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Rapper and Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced Four Years and Two Months for Prostitution-Related Offences.

According to Page Six, Combs, who was initially slated to finish his serving time on May 8, 2028, will now have to stay till June 4, 2028. Combs is currently placed at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Release Date Delayed Following Alleged Prison Misconduct

While the reason behind the changes in the release date remains unclear, the report suggests that the rapper has been allegedly violating multiple prison rules.

The development came days after Combs reportedly consumed "homemade alcohol" made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples, as per TMZ.

"He was in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day,' his spokesperson told Page Six.

After Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related offences but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his sex trafficking case, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced the 'Bad Boy' Records founder to 50 months in prison, which is more than four years, five years of supervised release, and a USD 500,000 fine.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Remain in Prison Until June 8, 2028

At the hearing on October 3, the judge gave an explanation of the cause, stating, "The need for general deterrence warrants a significant sentence. A substantial sentence must be given to serve as an example to abusers and victims alike," E! News reported. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Rap Mogul Found Not Guilty of Sex-Trafficking and Racketeering, To Face up to 10 Years in Prison for Prostitution-Related Charge.

Prior to the sentencing, Judge Subramanian, who presided over Combs' federal trial, had denied the music mogul's plea for an acquittal linked to his convictions on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.