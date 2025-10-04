On October 3, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was handed a prison sentence of four years and two months, bringing a dramatic turn in a case that exposed allegations of violence and sex abuse against the rapper. Announcing the verdict on Friday for prostitution-related offences, Judge Arun Subramanian said the sentence was "to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability." The 55-year-old rapper and producer was convicted in July for transporting people across state borders for his infamous sex and drug parties and 'freak off' encounters. However, he was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which carried the potential of a life term. The rapper is reported to have broken down in court over his sentencing. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Rap Mogul Found Not Guilty of Sex-Trafficking and Racketeering, To Face up to 10 Years in Prison for Prostitution-Related Charge.

Diddy Sentenced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP News). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)