The jury in the high-profile sex-trafficking and racketeering trial of rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs announced their verdict on Wednesday (July 2). As per the latest update, the singer and record producer has not been found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but was found guilty of transportation to facilitate prostitution. The jury declared Combs (55) not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, but guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The controversial singer could face up to a maximum of 10 years in prison. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Case: Kanye West Shows Support for Music Mogul Amid Ongoing Sex-Trafficking Trial.

Jury Reaches Verdict in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Assault Trial

Diddy has been found not guilty of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was found guilty of transportation for prostitution. He could face up to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

