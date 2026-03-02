The Kochi City Police have registered a case against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval, director of the 2024 blockbuster Manjummel Boys, following allegations of sexual harassment and criminal trespass. The case, filed on Monday (March 2), stems from a complaint by a woman associated with the film industry regarding an incident that reportedly occurred at her apartment in 2022. ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Accused of Sexual Assault, Case Filed by Kochi Police.

Chidambaram Sexual Assault Allegations and Police Investigation

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident allegedly took place at the complainant’s residence in Elamkulam, Kochi. The victim stated that the director forcefully entered her flat and behaved inappropriately with sexual intent.

The Ernakulam Town South Police confirmed that Chidambaram has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials noted that while the incident dates back to 2022, the formal complaint was recently lodged, prompting an immediate recording of the survivor’s statement.

Chidambaram’s Social Media Activity

Coinciding with the legal developments, Chidambaram transitioned his previously public Instagram account to private mode. While some industry observers initially speculated this was a response to the police case, others noted it followed a period of intense online friction with fans of actor Dileep.

Prior to locking his profile, the director had issued a firm denial regarding rumours that he was collaborating with Dileep on an upcoming "survival thriller." In a social media story, he dismissed the reports as "trash" and clarified that he was not a "specialist" in the genre, which reportedly led to a surge of negative comments from fan groups.

Chidambaram Dismisses Reports of Working With Dileep

More About Chidambaram

Chidambaram rose to national prominence last year following the massive success of Manjummel Boys, which became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, earning over INR 240 crore at the global box office. He had previously received critical acclaim for his debut feature, Jan.E.Man, in 2021. Kerala Court Orders Return of Dileep’s Passport After Acquittal in Actress Assault Case.

Police officials stated that a notice will soon be issued to the filmmaker requiring him to appear for questioning. As of Monday evening, Chidambaram has not issued an official statement regarding the harassment allegations.

