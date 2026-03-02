The Kochi City Police have registered a criminal case against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval following a complaint of sexual harassment and criminal trespass. Chidambaram, best known for directing the 2024 blockbuster Manjummel Boys, is accused of misbehaving with a woman at her residence in 2022. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

The case was officially filed by the Ernakulam South Police on Sunday after receiving a formal statement from the complainant, who is reportedly associated with the film industry.

Chidambaram Accused of Sexual Assault

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident allegedly took place two years ago at the complainant's apartment in Elamkulam, Kochi. The woman alleges that the director forcefully entered her flat with sexual intent and behaved inappropriately.

The complaint further claims that Chidambaram attempted to record video visuals of her during the intrusion. While the incident dates back to 2022, police officials noted that the formal complaint was only lodged recently.

Legal Charges and Investigation

The filmmaker has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Section 74 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (Sexual harassment).

Police confirmed that the FIR was registered based on the survivor’s testimony. "We have initiated legal proceedings and will move forward after recording a detailed statement from the complainant under Section 164 of the CrPC," a senior officer from the Ernakulam South station stated.

Who is Chidambaram Poduval?

Chidambaram S Poduval is a prominent Indian film director and screenwriter primarily active in the Malayalam film industry. Born in Payyanur, Kerala, he began his career as an assistant director to Jayaraj and worked as an assistant cinematographer under noted technicians like Rajeev Ravi and KU Mohanan.

He made his directorial debut in 2021 with the comedy-drama Jan.E.Man, which was praised for its inventive script. However, he achieved massive national success with his second feature, Manjummel Boys (2024). The survival thriller became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history and earned Chidambaram the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director. He is the elder brother of actor Ganapathi S Poduval, who has collaborated with him on both of his major projects. Who Is Prapti Elizabeth? All You Need to Know About Kerala Influencer Behind #MeToo Allegations Against Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram.

As of Monday afternoon, Chidambaram has not issued an official response to the allegations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

