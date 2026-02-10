Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada has expressed public outrage following the brutal sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. In a series of social media posts, Sripada highlighted the specific details of the crime to address broader concerns regarding women’s safety and the practical dangers associated with traditional attire like the dupatta. Delhi Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Alleged Se*ual Assault and Forced Acid Consumption in Geeta Colony; Case Registered Under POCSO.

Details of the Chitrakoot Incident

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the incident occurred on a Saturday evening when an 18-year-old woman went to light a lamp at a local temple. Additional Superintendent of Police (Chitrakoot) Satyapal Singh stated that the accused, identified as 24-year-old Rajesh Kumar, was already present at the scene.

The suspect reportedly tied the woman’s hands with her own scarf (dupatta) before sexually assaulting her. When the victim did not return home, her family discovered the crime scene. The accused fled the area, leaving behind his motorcycle and clothes. In the ensuing outrage, local villagers set the suspect's motorcycle on fire.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Reflection on Personal Trauma

Reacting to the news, Chinmayi Sripada shared her shock over the method of the assault. She revealed that the detail of the victim being restrained with her own clothing resonated with her own past experiences.

Sripada disclosed that she has long harbored a "traumatic" relationship with the dupatta, noting that for many women, the garment is often enforced as a symbol of modesty but can be turned into a tool for harm. She recounted her own history of discomfort and fear, stating that the garment has frequently been used by harassers in public spaces to pull, restrain, or intimidate women.

Safety Hazards and Physical Risks

Beyond the context of intentional assault, Sripada raised concerns regarding the general physical safety of wearing long scarves. She noted that dupattas pose a significant risk of accidental injury in South Asia, where they can easily become entangled in the wheels of motorcycles or heavy machinery, leading to life-threatening accidents.

"As a child, I was obssessed with wearing a dupatta," Sripada noted in her commentary. She argued that the cultural insistence on women wearing the garment for "protection" or "decency" is often counterproductive to their actual physical safety, as seen in the Chitrakoot case, where it was used as a restraint. Chinmayi Sripada Strongly Reacts to Chiranjeevi’s Denial of Casting Couch Culture, Calls Out MeToo-Accused Vairamuthu (View Post).

Following the incident, the victim underwent a medical examination, and a case was registered based on the family's complaint. To maintain order and prevent further communal or local unrest, a large contingent of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel was deployed to the village. Eight police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

