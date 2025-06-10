Los Angeles [US], June 9 (ANI): It's confirmed! Prime Video on Monday officially announced the third season of the hit series 'Maxton Hall - The World Between Us'

As per a press note, the new season will be a story of Ruby and James, based on -Save Us -- the third book in Mona Kasten's bestselling trilogy, published by LYX.

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten will reprise the leading roles.

An official synopsis of the project read, "Those who fly high can also fall low... After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her yet and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything, he can to win her back."

In addition to Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine return to the cast of the second season.

Hardung and Herbig-Matten also took to Instagram to announce the news. "One last time, back to school," Harding said as he and Herbig-Matten shared their scripts for the third season.

The announcement follows the streamer revealing that the series' second season, based on the second part of the bestselling novel series, will debut on November 7, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

