PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: Entrepreneur Mr Rakesh Agarwal announced the launch of Business Buddies, India's Fastest Growing IT and Service Platform with a mission to encourage young people to become independent and earn at an early stage of 18 by educating and training them in practical learning skills.

Also Read | Is Pakistan vs New Zealand Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Available on PTV Sports?.

Business Buddies is a multi-service ecosystem designed to empower people, businesses and community.

It is an online platform where young people can be educated and trained in different fields, like, Real Estate, Matrimonial, E-Commerce, Education Services, Taxi App, Mobile Recharge and Bill Payments, NGO - New Life Shelter (Social Impact).

Also Read | Livspace Layoffs: AI Push Triggers 1,000 Job Cuts as Bengaluru Startup Shifts to AI Native Model.

The platform not only educates and trains young people but also supports them to earn a very good income through all these above platforms.

Business Buddies also supports new entrepreneurs to avail multiple benefits for their business and make more money. Also, the business owners can perform and promote their business on these platforms too.

Mr Rakesh is also working in the healthcare sector. He has recently launched the product Livano Care - Premium Health & Beauty Product (Health Care, Skin Care, Cosmetics)

Mr Rakesh has been working educating & encouraging young people since August 2022 but their program journey started from January 2025 and he has connected more than 9 lakh youths with business within a year.

He said, "I want to build a powerful national platform where young people do not struggle to achieve their goals. Within a year, I am looking forward to more than 10 million young people and business owners will be dependent and getting benefit from the business."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)