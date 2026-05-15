Entertainment News | Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson Come on Board for 'The Batman: Part II'

Los Angeles [US], May 15 (ANI): In a major development for the Gotham City fans, the makers seem to have got their hands on new faces for 'The Batman: Part II.'

According to Deadline, Marvel regulars Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson are all set to come on board for the sequel. Director Matt Reeves confirmed Johansson and Stan's casting on social media, alongside several new members.

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"In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome," Reeves wrote with Stan's announcement.

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"Next exit, Gotham... Welcome," he added for Scarlett Johansson, adding a GIF of the actress looking in a car's rear-view mirror.

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Moving further, Reeves also shared GIFs of actors Brian Tyree Henry, Sebastian Koch, and Charles Dance.

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The fresh cast members will join returning actors Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon, and Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb/The Penguin.

Earlier, Matt Reeves revealed that production for 'The Batman: Part II' has begun, teasing set photos of the Batmobile driving through snow.

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The first film, released in 2022, followed a younger Bruce Wayne who was still early in his journey as Batman. The story revolved around the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, who targeted Gotham's powerful people through a series of murders and clues meant for Batman.

The film earned over USD 772 million worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Matt Reeves has co-written the sequel with Mattson Tomlin. Earlier, Reeves had shared that he was very proud of the script and excited about the next chapter of the Batman story.

'The Batman: Part 2' is currently scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2027. (ANI)

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