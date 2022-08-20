Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): B-town is busy congratulating new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and their Instagram is full of best wishes for the newest member of the family!

Kareena Kapoor, who is known to be close to her 'Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate her. Kareena shared a photo of Sonam and Anand and wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents", accompanied by heart and star emojis.

Also Read | Anupam Kher to Narrate Anecdotes, Facts About Indian Prime Ministers from 1947 to 2022.

Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from her baby shower and wrote, "Congratulations darling Sonam and Anand".

Actor Rakulpreet Singh also took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet message. She wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja...wishing the baby boy all the happiness in the world," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Also Read | Star Wars Fame John Boyega Describes His Dream Woman as Being 'Brown and Thick'.

Malaika Arora also extended congratulations to the new parents.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations Sonam & Anand...May the baby be blessed with tons of love and good health".

Sonam's close friend Swara Bhasker wrote, "Best news ever".

Earlier in the day, Sonam took to Instagram to share the news. In the post, she wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

- Sonam and Anand"

Anil Kapoor also shared the news on his Instagram handle. Like Sonam and Anand, Anil Kapoor shared a sweet message through a post.

The post (written on behalf of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Anand's parents, and Sonam and Anand's siblings) read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.

- Doting grandparents

Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita

Excited aunties and uncles

Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)