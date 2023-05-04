Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic 'Main Atal Hoon' will soon arrive in theatres.

Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen essaying the role of Vajpayee, took to Instagram and shared that he will soon start shooting for the film.

"Insan bano, keval naam se nahi, roop se nahi, shakal se nahi, hridya se, budhi se, sanskar se, gyaan se -- Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Insaan ki paribhasha batakar, insaniyat ki bhasha bane the, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji.#MainATALHoon shooting commences soon! In cinemas December 2023," he wrote, adding a clip featuring BTS moments of Pankaj from the sets.

In the clip, Pankaj is seen in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

'Main Atal Hoon' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. It is directed by National Award winner Ravi Jadhav. The film will arrive in theatres in December 2023.

Pankaj is also working on an Anurag Basu film, Metro In Dino. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

