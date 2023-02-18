Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): It's always endearing to find rare photos of celebrities. The pictures not only speak of a bygone era but also bring back fond memories.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Instagram on Saturday to post a 'dear photo' of her husband Javed Akhtar. Sharing a black-and-white picture of young Javed, the actor captioned it, "Such a rare photo of #Javed Akhtar smiling as a child . I find it such a "my dear photo".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoytrGdIn5c/

Javed's daughter Zoya Akhtar put a heart emoji on it. Saba Patuadi commented, "Reminded me a little of Abbas's young pics!" Fans also reacted to Shabana's post. One fan wrote, "Aah, the smile is the same as today." Another one wrote, "This is really precious."

Javed got married to veteran screenwriter Honey Irani in 1972. Javed has two children from his first marriage with Irani -- filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, and director-producer Zoya Akhtar. After the two separated, Shabana and Javed Akhtar tied the knot in 1984.

Shabana will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra are also a part of the project. (ANI)

