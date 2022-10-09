Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Columbian singer-songwriter Shakira recently expressed her pain by posting a cryptic video of a human heart getting walked over, claiming she "knew this would happen."

According to E! News, Shakira share the clip on her Instagram handle. In it, a man wearing dress shoes is seen stomping over a human heart as he walks through a busy scene.

"I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen," read the social media post's caption.

Though Shakira did not specify what or who had hurt her, however, the post comes hot on the heels of her split from her husband Gerard Pique.

Over the summer, the former couple, who went public with their romance in 2011 and share sons Milan and Sasha, announced they were breaking up after more than a decade together.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4, adding, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Three months later, the professional soccer player was spotted getting cosy with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Shakira later opened up about the difficulty of going through a public breakup, particularly the task of trying to shield her children from the negativity.

"I try to do it and to protect them because that's my number one mission in life," she told Elle in September, as per E! News.

Still processing the split itself, the singer said she often feels like "this is all a bad dream" she will eventually wake up from, but knows in her heart "it's real." (ANI)

