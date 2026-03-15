New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Director Tribeny Rai and producer Geeta Rai arrived at the Spirit of Fire International Debut Film Festival 2026 on Saturday ahead of the screening of their film 'Shape of Momo.'

The movie continues its successful journey on the international festival circuit, adding new selections across Europe after its earlier screening at the Glasgow Film Festival 2026.

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Directed by award-winning Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai, the Nepali language film has been steadily introducing audiences around the world to a story rooted in Sikkim and its culture.

Expressing her happiness at the screening selection of the film, the director Tribeny Rai said that she is "grateful' for the reception the movie has recieved from the different parts of the world.

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"I am grateful that people from different parts of the world have resonated with a story from Sikkim, allowing the film to continue travelling across the globe. It means so much to me to attend these festivals with my mother, who is also the producer of the film. It feels as if the whole world is celebrating a story that I started writing at our kitchen table," said Tribeny Rai as quoted in a press note.

The Spirit of Fire International Debut Film Festival is a prestigious annual event held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, since 2002, focusing on first and second-feature-length films from emerging directors worldwide.

According to the press note, the film recently opened at C-Movie in Italy, a film festival dedicated to auteur cinema, literature and contemporary thought.

Later this month, it will also compete at the 35th African, Asian and Latin American Film Festival in Italy, where it has been selected for the "Windows on the World" Feature Film Competition, as per the press note.

'Shape of Momo' film will next travel to the Cinema Asia Film Festival in Amsterdam, where it will have its Dutch premiere in April.

Tribeny Rai is also making the final round of preparations for the all-India release of 'Shape of Momo' with a grand Gangtok premiere. The production team is currently in advanced talks with prominent distributors.

Meanwhile, Sikkim is also set to host the first edition of the Sikkim International Film Festival at Gangtok, for which Tribeny Rai has extended her best wishes to the organisers. She urged people, especially cinema lovers, to participate in this much-anticipated event happening in Sikkim this month.

She added that the Information & Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, has been working tirelessly to bring the best of Indian and world cinema to the people of Sikkim, and that audiences should not miss this opportunity, as per a press note. (ANI)

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