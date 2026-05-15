Entertainment News | Shekhar Kapur to Direct 'Foreign Bodies', a Film on Vaccine Pioneer Waldemar Haffkine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Shekhar Kapur has loads of interesting projects in his kitty. One of them is a historical biopic about vaccine pioneer and bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine.

Haffkine, little known to the general public, was the Ukrainian-Jewish scientist whose work on cholera and plague vaccines in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries helped save millions of lives. The British Raj appointed Haffkine as their State Bacteriologist in India, but falsely accused him of killing nineteen people from tetanus in what became known as "the Second Dreyfus Affair," as per Deadline.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Dr Shriram Nene Celebrates 'Dhak Dhak' Girl's Special Day With Romantic Marathi Song 'Chand Tu Nabhatla' (Watch Video).

Set across Odesa, Paris, London, Mumbai and Kolkata, the film "will follow Haffkine, a brilliant outsider, as he is shaped by persecution, exile and personal loss, but who repeatedly risks his own body and reputation in pursuit of scientific truth."

The project is being produced by Helen Hadfield (Snapper Films), Alexandra Stone (Streetcar Productions), Egor Olesov (United Heroes), and J.D. Zacharias (Curiosity Rights).

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 Leaks: Fans React to Homelander's Fate and Billy Butcher's Last Stand Ahead of Series Finale.

Casting discussions are underway with producers currently on the ground at the Cannes market to discuss the film with potential partners.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is busy making the much-anticipated sequel to 'Masoom'.

The 1983 film 'Masoom' was a poignant Hindi drama about a family's struggle to accept an illegitimate son. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, it featured soulful music by R D Burman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film was celebrated for its sensitive storytelling and remarkable performances by child actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar.

The film swept the 1984 Filmfare Awards, winning Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Naseeruddin Shah), and Best Music Director (R D Burman). Its iconic soundtrack includes the timeless ghazal 'Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi', the playful children's classic 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi', and the soulful 'Do Naina Aur Ek Kahani'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)