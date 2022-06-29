Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently in London with family and if we go by her Instagram, it's clear that the actress is having the time of her life!

The 47-year-old has been giving a glimpse of her life in London by posting photos and videos on her Instagram. On Tuesday, Shilpa had a fun family night out with mother Sunanda Shetty and Sister Shamita Shetty. Shilpa attended the musical 'Pretty Woman' in London with both of them and it looked like a lot of fun!

She posted a series of videos and photos on her Instagram and wrote, "pretty woman with my pretty women...#musical #londondiaries"

Shilpa's kids are also vacationing in London with her. Last week, she shared a glimpse of her 'perfect' Sunday, enjoying the day while feeding ducks with her daughter Samisha and son Viaan. She took to her Instagram and dropped a lovely video with her kids as she is on a London trip with her family. She captioned the video, "Sundays be like.. #londondiaries#happiness#family#duckfeeding #gratitude#love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the action-comedy flick 'Nikamma'. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' showed Shilpa playing the role of a superhero - Agni. Although the film couldn't perform well in theatres, Shilpa has an interesting mix of projects awaiting release in her kitty.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. The web series co-starring Sidharth Malhotra will mark the OTT debut for both of them. Shilpa will also be seen in the upcoming film Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this month. (ANI)

