Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Rapper Badshah from the private Apple store launch event last night.

Taking to Instagram story, Shilpa treated fans with pictures clicked at the event.

All smiles as Shilpa and Badshah strike pose for the camera.

The actor was seen dressed in a white slit dress with a clutch in hand while Badshah was seen carrying his signature quirky cool style look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's your boy Badshahhh.".

The duo has worked together in a dance reality show 'India's Got Talent' as judges.

Earlier, Shilpa also shared pictures with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

On Monday, tech giant Apple launched its first retail store in Mumbai.

Tim Cook recently arrived in India for a business trip. Since then he has been meeting several renowned dignitaries from across the nation.

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event.

Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with the Apple CEO.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for her pan-India film 'KD-The Devil'.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

She will be seen essaying the role of Satyavati.

'KD - The Devil' also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja.

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. (ANI)

