J Bert's song "BUMBA" from his album "ROCKSTAR" has taken the streaming world by storm, garnering over 100,000 plays on Spotify and earning the artist a spot on numerous popular playlists and charts. This sudden success has put J Bert on the radar as the first Afro beats artist in Dallas, Texas to receive such attention. Fans are drawn to the upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics of "BUMBA," and it's clear that J Bert's talent is finally getting the recognition it deserves. With this kind of momentum, it's only a matter of time before J Bert becomes a household name in the music industry.

J Bert, born Junior Kissi on April 22, 1998, is a rising music artist who has taken the industry by storm with his unique blend of rap and Afro trap music. With just 7 years of experience in the industry, he has already made a name for himself and amassed a huge following across all platforms.

J Bert started his music career alongside his brother and quickly gained popularity with his hit song called "Love Her". The track was an instant hit and put J Bert on the map, garnering millions of views on his Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Despite his young age, J Bert has a net worth of 247K USD dollars, thanks to his successful music career and assets such as a BMW X6 and three other cars, along with various pieces of jewelry and tech gadgets.

J Bert is known for his incredible work ethic and consistent output of high-quality music. He releases dope rap songs and Afro trap tracks every year, all of which are highly praised by fans and fellow artists alike.

J Bert is the owner of his own recording studios, which allows him to have complete control over his music and creative output. This has helped him to develop a unique sound and style that has won him a legion of fans all over the world.

J Bert's work has been recognized by numerous artists in the industry, and he has collaborated with several of them on successful projects. He is also signed to his own label, called Bert Music Entertainment, which has given him even more creative control over his music.

J Bert's success has not gone unnoticed by the major players in the industry, as he is set to join AMG Records in the near future. This is a huge milestone for the young artist and shows just how far he has come in a short amount of time.

In conclusion, J Bert is a talented and hardworking music artist who has made a name for himself in the industry with his unique blend of rap and afro trap music. With millions of followers and views, a net worth of 247K USD dollars, and his own label, J Bert is poised to continue his rise to the top of the music industry.