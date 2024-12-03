Kannada film and television actress Shobitha Shivanna's last rites were performed in her home town, Sakleshpura in Karnataka on Tuesday. Her mortal remains were kept for public viewing before the final rites were performed. The actress was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to the police, Shobitha allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area. After the post-mortem examination at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, her mortal remains were handed over to her family. Shobitha Shivanna Dies by Suicide; Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Chandu Gowda and Other Celebs Mourn Loss of the Kannada Actress.

Shobitha Shivanna was a well-known face in Kannada cinema and television. She appeared in films such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana.

On television, she acted in popular serials like Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini. Her uncle, Buchi Reddy, expressed deep grief over her death. "My family is deeply saddened by Sobitha's demise. She was like a daughter to me. We have been in complete depression since yesterday and are unable to speak to anyone. Only God knows why she made such a decision we are not aware...," he said.

