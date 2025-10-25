Bengaluru, October 25: Weeks after the Bengaluru hit-and-run case, CCTV footage has surfaced allegedly showing actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh driving the car involved in the October 4 accident near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura. The crash, which occurred around 1:30 am, left three people injured, one of them seriously. Bengaluru police have since seized the vehicle and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, Kiran G, along with his cousins Anusha and Anitha, was riding a motorcycle to the hospital when their bike swerved slightly to avoid barking stray dogs. At that moment, a black KIA car, allegedly driven by Divya Suresh, collided with them. While Kiran and Anusha suffered minor injuries, Anitha (33) sustained a fractured kneecap and underwent surgery at BGS Hospital, with medical expenses estimated at INR 2 lakh. Bengaluru Horror: Boy Pops Head Out of Car Sunroof, Strikes Overhead Barrier in Shocking Video Showing Carefree Moment Turning into Dangerous Accident.

Kannada Actor Divya Suresh Identified As Driver In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportfolio)

Eyewitnesses described the incident as a hit-and-run, stating the driver did not stop to help. “A lady in a black car hit us and fled despite our calls to stop,” said a family member. The victims were first taken to New Life Hospital before being shifted to BGS Hospital. Hit-and-Run Case in Bengaluru: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck by Unidentified Vehicle.

Kiran filed a formal complaint on October 7, three days after the crash. A case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (endangering life or safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police identified the vehicle through CCTV footage and confirmed that Divya Suresh was behind the wheel. While both parties reportedly delayed filing complaints, police continue to examine evidence to determine the cause, including allegations of overspeeding and triple riding. The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police are continuing their inquiry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).