Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad's Kondapur. The authorities suspect that she died by suicide, but the exact cause of her tragic death remains unclear. An investigation is currently underway. Following the news, several celebrities, including Geetha Bharathi Bhat and Chandu Gowda, expressed their grief and paid tribute to the late actress. The industry and her fans are in shock over the untimely loss of Shobitha Shivanna, who was beloved by many. FYI, Shivanna was known for her works in movies like Eradondla Mooru, ATM and more. Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Passes Away: Police Suspect Suicide, Investigation Underway.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat

Geetha Bharathi Bhat Instagram

Rashmi Prabhakar

Rashmi Prabhakar Instagram

Chandu Gowda

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)