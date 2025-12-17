A Kannada television and film actress, Chaitra R, was reportedly abducted by her estranged husband in Bengaluru, in an attempt to force her family to hand over their one-year-old daughter. The shocking incident came to light after the actress' family filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation. Chaitra R and the accused Harshavardhan got married in 2023. Actor Dileep’s Exoneration Far From Over As Prosecution Moves To Challenge Acquittal.

Kannada Actress Kidnapped by Producer Husband

According to the police complaint filed by Leela R, sister of actress Chaitra R, the couple got married in 2023 and had been living separately for the past seven to eight months due to marital disputes. While Chitra had moved to a rented house in Magadi Road with their daughter, her husband Harshvardhan was staying in Haasan.

How Did the Kidnapping Happen?

On December 7 2025, Chaitra informed her family that she was heading to Mysuru for a shooting assignment. Authorities believe that this was a part of the planned abduction. According to the complaint, Harshvardhan gave INR 20,000 to an accomplice named Kaushik, who reportedly brought Chaitra to Mysuru Metro Station at around 8 am. She was then allegedly forced into a car and transported through Nice Road and Bidadi.

At around 10:30 am, Chaitra managed to contact her friend Girish, who immediately informed the actress' family about the abduction. In the evening, Harshvardhan contacted Chaitra's mother, Sidamma and admitted to the kidnapping. He demanded that their child be brought to a designated location in exchange for the actress. He later contacted another relative and demanded that the child be brought to Arsikere. Darshan Thoogudeepa Urges Fans To Support His New Film ‘The Devil’ As He Sends Emotional Message From Jail; Says ‘Time Will Answer Everything’ (View Post).

The relatives later contacted the police. Authorities filed a case against Harshvardhan, Kaushik and another individual for kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Authorities noted that Harshvardhan is the owner of Vardhan Enterprises and is also into film production.

