Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The shooting of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Blind Babu' has begun. It is directed by K Ravi Varma.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Zee Studios, the film production and distribution company, announced the commencement of the shooting on Tuesday.

In the series of pictures, the director and actor were seen posing with a film's clapboard, signifying the start of the 'Blind Babu' shoot.

Nawazuddin and veteran actor Pavan Malhotra were also seen posing with the director in the pictures. According to the post, the film is expected to star Pavan and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles.

While sharing the photos, Zee Studios wrote, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur? Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense, but with dark comic relief. The journey of BlindBabu begins now!"

Apart from this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the upcoming Maddock Films' movie 'Thama'. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor will be playing the negative role in the film. It will portray the character of 'Yakshasan-Andhere ka badshah.'

In the recently released character posters from the film, Nawazuddin is seen sporting long hair, exuding a devilish aura.

Directed by 'Munjya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Thama' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.'Thama' will be released on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

