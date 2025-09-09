Amazon MGM Studios India has sparked buzz with the trailer of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Promising a fiery blend of action, drama, and comedy, the trailer teases a gripping narrative loaded with adrenaline-pumping sequences and laugh-out-loud moments. Staying true to the signature essence of Anurag Kashyap’s cinema, the film marks the impressive debut of Aaishvary Thackeray. ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

While the trailer has already received an overwhelming response nationwide, an exciting new update has surfaced - the leading lady Vedika Pinto will raise the energy even higher with a sizzling dance number, set to become one of the film’s major highlights.

According to a source close to the project, “Vedika Pinto, the lead actress of the film, will be seen performing a special dance number in Nishaanchi. This song is vibrant, peppy, and Vedika has delivered it with full energy. Her moves are sizzling and sure to impress the audience. She has really worked hard on her body and overall fitness for this song, as it demands very high energy. Vedika also put in many hours of rehearsals, practicing day and night, to perfect every single move for this dance number.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

Moreover, the movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Pigeon Kabootar’: Aaishvary Thackeray Turns Composer and Lyricist for This Quirky Number From Anurag Kashyap’s Movie (Watch Video).

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Get ready for bullets, betrayal, and brotherhood, only in theatres on September 19.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)