Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Singer Shreya Ghoshal was spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning.

The singer, who recently mesmerized the audience with her performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, was seen immersed in the morning aarti rituals at the temple.

Ghoshal, clad in a blue saree, sat near the Pooja area, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

After the rituals, she was offered prashad and aarti by the priests.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, holds immense religious significance and attracts devotees from across the country.

Ghoshal's visit to the temple comes after her electrifying performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, where she enthralled the crowd with her hit songs, including 'Mera Dholna' and 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh.'

She also added a patriotic touch to the event by singing 'Vande Mataram.' (ANI)

