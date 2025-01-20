Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Singer Kanhaiya Mittal arrived to take a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025. He praised and expressed gratitude towards the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for all his efforts and hard work to ensure proper arrangement and safety.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I want to thank UP CM for making such an arrangement to ensure the safety of everyone. It is because of his hard work and efforts that we can see such a wonderful arrangement here."

"I have come to Prayagraj before also but this time it seems as if I have come to a heaven on earth. This is a centre of faith for crores of devotees," he added.

Talking about the arrangements he shared, "There is a tight security system. You will not face any problem or trouble anywhere and arrangements are done to ensure the safety of those coming over here."

As of January 20, more than 80 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Furthermore, more than one million Kalpvasis have embraced the spiritual retreat during the Maha Kumbh. Earlier in the day, more than 2.2 million pilgrims visited the Mela on Monday morning as of 8 am, according to official data released.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in Mahakumbh due to an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. There have been no casualties in the mishap.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the fire and spoke to officials and firefighting teams on the spot. (ANI)

