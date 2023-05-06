Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Actor Soha Ali Khan is a well-known fitness enthusiast who regularly shares snippets from her workout routine on social media.

On Saturday, she gave a glimpse of her performing the headstand. And interestingly, it's her first-ever attempt at doing headstand.

Also Read | Sienna Weir, Miss Universe Finalist, Dies at 23 Following Horse Riding Accident.

"I know you guys think I am fit and strong but this is my first ever headstand !! Like getting into it unassisted (except for the very solid wall to prevent me from falling over) and so I had to share it !! #feelingood #headstand #faceyourfears," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr49NWpo4da/?hl=en

Also Read | Laal Banarasi: From the Cast to Telecast Date and Time – All You Need to Know About Nazara’s New Offering!.

Soha's workout video garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Wow! Commendable," a social media user commented.

"I am always motivated by you how swiftly you do the exercises but I know the practice you have put there to do that this easily," another one wrote.

"You look like a pro in the headstand mode... Keep it up Soha," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'Chhorii 2'. Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. Soha will star opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii 2'.The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)