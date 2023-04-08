Fighter is the upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Well, as fans await update on the upcoming film, Kapoor has dropped intriguing series of videos that showcases him running on treadmill with oxygen mask on. The 66-year-old is known to be a fitness idol and this particular Insta post shared by him has left all his fans amazed. He captioned the post as, “#Fighter Mode On!!” Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's Actioner to Hit Big Screens on 25 January, 2024 (View Poster).

Anil Kapoor’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

