May 16 holds a special place in actor Sonal Chauhan's heart as her debut film was released 13 years ago on the same date. And interestingly, her birthday also falls on the same day. Recalling working in Jannat, Sonal said, Jannat was the best birthday gift I ever got. It started a new phase of my life and it coincidentally released on my birthday so yes, I would say it was the most memorable birthday because I embarked on this exciting journey on my birthday itself. 9 Years of Commando: A One Man Army – Vidyut Jammwal Goes Down the Memory Lane to Reminisce About His Action Film.

I would say it was a very important phase of my life that began with my birthday and Jannat so it'll always be very, very special and each year, I'm reminded of that beautiful gift that the audience gave me with all the love and appreciation I received." Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Cherishes 20 Years Of Friendship With Her Favourite Actress Rani Mukerji (View Pics).

Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, 'Jannat' revolves around betting in cricket. Actor Emraan Hashmi played the lead role. Sonal is now waiting for the release of her film Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

