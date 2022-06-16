Soni Razdan with her father and Mukesh Bhatt (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Veteran actor Soni Razdan posted a special birthday note for her father on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, she dropped a picture where she can be seen posing with her father and husband Mahesh Bhatt. Soni and Mahesh opted for casual outfits.

Calling her father 'Darling dad', he wrote, "Happy 94th Birthday my darling daddy. You really are the original rock star .... Love you to the moon and back."

As soon as she shared the post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also extended her heartfelt greetings. She wrote, "Happy bday Uncle."

Recently, Soni joined her daughter Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in London as Alia currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut. (ANI)

