Bollywood is going to witness the biggest clash at the box office on August 11. As Aamir Khan's most awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are going to release on the same date at the theatres. It was on June 16, when Khiladi Kumar shocked one and all when he unveiled that his next will hit the screens on Aug 11 this year. As soon as this news was out, fans of both the superstars were at loggerheads on Twitter. While the fate of both the films will be decided by audiences soon, until then tell us which movie are you supporting. Is it LSC or RK? Raksha Bandhan Release Date Announced! Akshay Kumar’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 11 (Watch Teaser Video).

Raksha Bandhan

After serving back to back flops at the box office, Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar's upcoming hope. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. For the unaware, this happens to be Akshay's second project with the filmmaker after Atrangi Re.

Watch Video:

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha

Well, this movie is quite an interesting try in Bollywood as it's a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The movie has been directed by Advait Chanda and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. It also will see Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. Earlier, LSC was supposed to clash with Om Raut's Adipurush, but the makers had changed the release date. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out! Netizens Laud Aamir Khan’s Act in the Drama Co-Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya.

Watch Video:

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

So, which film are you going to watch at the theatre on August 11, VOTE NOW:

Which Bollywood Movie Is Your Pick? Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

