Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): 'The Kerala Story' actor Sonia Balani has been receiving a lot of positive responses from the audience for her performance. In order to celebrate her success a felicitation ceremony was organised where a family member of the actress expressed their happiness for Sonia and narrated thoughts on the movie.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the brother of Sonia Balani who plays the character of Asifa in the movie 'The Kerala Story' Raavinder Balani commented about the nature of the movie and how he feels about the success of his sister. He said, "Sonia played the role of Asifa, a negative character. The director chose Sonia to play an evil role which she played pretty well. The movie isn't against any religion; it is against terrorism. Else I will pray to god that Sonia keeps on playing more such good roles."

The Father of Sonia, Ramesh Chand Balani also reacted to the type of role his daughter played. "The kind of role Sonia played, and we also thank the government and Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) for making the movie tax-free. And we ask youngsters to watch the movie as much as possible and spread awareness in society. No matter what your gender is I would like to ask everyone to watch the movie", he said.

The panchayat secretary at the conference also said they will host another event in the next 7-10 days whenever Sonia is in town.

'The Kerala Story' was released on May 5. (ANI)

