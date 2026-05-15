Entertainment News | Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota Meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Discuss 'Sangeet Dwar' Establishment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, discussing the inception of the 'Sangeet Dwar'.

In an Instagram post, Sonu Nigam shared pictures from the meeting, which was also attended by devotional singer Anup Jalota.

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"A monumental meet to discuss the establishment of Sangeet Dvar with Honourable and Dynamic Minister Piyush Goyal, Anup Jalota, Sanjay Tandon and the most prominent voices from the music, event and hotel industry of India," Nigam wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYXPFzhGe9C/

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Earlier this year, the initiative of 'Sangeet Dwar' was led by the Indian music industry in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Ease of Doing Business.

A window for music licensing, 'Sangeet Dwar' is led by IPRS, Novex, PPL and RMPL, and ISAMRA with the support of key industry bodies like NRAI, EEMA, and FHRAI. It reflects a collective commitment towards building a more efficient and transparent ecosystem.

"Sangeet Dwar is a single-window platform for music licensing with the support of DPIIT and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting," as per an official post by T-Series.

https://x.com/TSeries/status/2047348123681608097

Lauding the initiative, T-Series, in a tweet, added, "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued vision and leadership. Sangeet Dwar reflects the industry's collective commitment to a more streamlined and transparent licensing ecosystem."

On the work front for Sonu Nigam, the singer has been busy with his musical tour, performing across the country. He also extended his vocals for the 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' song 'Suno Naa Dil'.

The song features the soulful voices of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music composed by Gulraj Singh and lyrics by Manoj Yadav.

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

The film stars Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in important roles. (ANI)

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