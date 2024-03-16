Actor O Yeong-su, best known for his role in Squid Game, has been convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes. O was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports. Squid Game’s O Yeong-su Found Guilty of Sexual Assault, Gets Eight-Month Prison Sentence.

The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges. After leaving the court on Friday, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program. O has previously said he held the woman's hand to guide her around a lake. "I apologised because (the person) said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges," he said.

O Yeong-su Case

Squid Game actor #OYeongSu sentenced to 8 months suspended prison term for sexual misconduct. Allegations include unwanted hugs and kisses.#SquidGame #SexualMisconduct#OhIlnam O Yeong-Su Oh Il-nam pic.twitter.com/GEGeh1a2AU — know the Unknown (@imurpartha) March 15, 2024

O has been in the business of showbiz for over five decades but his role in Netflix's show Squid Game drew him global fame and acclaim. The series series depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)