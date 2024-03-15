O Yeong-su, known for his role in the first season of the popular Netflix series Squid Game, was convicted on Friday for charges related to sexual harassment. The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court handed down a suspended prison sentence of eight months, with a probation period of two years. Additionally, the court mandated the South Korean actor to attend a sexual violence treatment program for 40 hours. Despite being accused of two counts of sexual harassment in 2017, the 79-year-old actor had previously denied the allegations. Oh Young Soo in Legal Trouble; Prosecutors Seek One Year Prison for Squid Game Actor Over Indecent Assault.

O Yeong Su Found Guilty Of Sexual Harassment

