South Korean actor Jung Eun Woo, a familiar face in hit dramas such as My Only One and One Well-Raised Daughter, has died at the age of 40. The news, which broke on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

According to reports from Sports Chosun and Sports World, the actor (born Jung Dong-jin) passed away on the morning of the 11th. A wake has been established in Special Room 2 of the funeral hall at New Goryeo Hospital in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.

The funeral procession is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 13. Following the service, the actor will be laid to rest at the Byeokje Seunghwawon (also referred to as Byeokje Crematorium), where family and colleagues will gather for a final farewell.

Media outlets have highlighted poignant social media activity from the actor just days before his passing. Sports Chosun reported that on February 10, Jung posted photos of the late Hong Kong legend Leslie Cheung and British singer Amy Winehouse, with the caption: "Missed, envied, regretted... RIP."

Additionally, Sports World pointed to a post from five days prior featuring a "red moon." The caption for that image read, "Whether hanging or suspended, it will eventually fall anyway," a message that fans and colleagues are now revisiting as a potential signal of his state of mind.

Jung Eun-woo’s path to stardom was unconventional. Before his 2006 debut in the KBS youth drama Sharp 3, he was a competitive basketball player, serving as a forward for Songdo Middle and High Schools. His athletic background and "tall, solid build" eventually led him to the fashion world, where he frequently walked for the late designer Andre Kim.

He eventually transitioned into a successful acting career, winning the New Star Award at the 2012 SBS Drama Awards. His most notable roles include My Only One (2018), where he played Wang Yi-ryuk, a role that brought him widespread fame as the drama reached nearly 50% viewership. The Return of Hwang Geum-bok (2015) where the actor portrayed the "perfect son" character, Kang Moon-hyuk and Bride of the Sun in 2011.

On February 10, just one day before he died, Jung posted images of the late Hong Kong icon Leslie Cheung and British singer Amy Winehouse. He accompanied the photos with the caption: "Missing, envy, regret... RIP." While the exact cause of death has not been officially released, the final posts have drawn significant attention from the public.

