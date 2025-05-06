Washington DC [US], May 6 (ANI): The third and final season of Squid Game is approaching, and the newly released teaser trailer offers fans a first glimpse at the dramatic culmination of Netflix's most popular show. The makers have also announced the release date of the third season.

Squid Game 3 is set to premiere on June 27, exclusively on Netflix.

Picking up from Season 2's devastating cliffhanger, as per the teaser, the third season thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all.

Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new difficulties, including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

The makers' newly unveiled teaser trailer opens with pink guards carrying a black box to the contestants' resting area. The curious and scared players approach and open the box, revealing Gi-hun inside.

After he awakens, the viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game, which includes a massive gumball machine that dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates determining the next challenge.

As the suspense builds, the final moments of the teaser echo with the mysterious cries of a baby. The series will stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The OTT platform, Netflix, announced the release date of the series through their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Player 456 returns, one final time. Watch the final season of Squid Game out on 27 June, only on Netflix."

As per the press note shared by the makers, the series Squid Game remains Netflix's most popular show to date and continues to captivate global audiences, smashing multiple records with its Season 2 return in December 2024.

It broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered the Most Popular Non-English TV list in just three days--currently ranked #2 with 192.6 million views, second only to Season 1's 265.2 million.

Season 2 also became the third most-watched season on Netflix ever, further solidifying the franchise's global impact. (ANI)

