Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): 'Sunshine boy', 'guardian angel' and 'putput' -- actor Rhea Chakraborty outpoured her love for actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea, who was in a relationship with the late actor, penned an emotional note in his loving memory.

"There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere - I know you're here with me It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying - :you've got this bebu' and I carry on to the next day," she wrote.

Sushant's demise has definitely left a void in Rhea's life.

"A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you 'Malpua 'everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever," she grieved.

To mark Sushant's first death anniversary, she even posted a picture of her posing for the camera while Sushant can be seen candidly smiling at her.

Rhea's post has left many social media users emotional.

"Oh gosh. This is heartbreaking. Biggest hug and even more love," actor Amrita Puri commented.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh commented on the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His demise led to series of development including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and probe into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sushant's father KK Singh had even filed an FIR against Rhea accusing of abetting suicide. He also accused her of money laundering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)