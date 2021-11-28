The graphic novel Alliances: Orphans, written by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, is set to be showcased at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con'sSpecial Edition. According to Deadline Lieberman, Silbert and artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be on hand to discuss 'Alliances: Orphans' and provide a first look. This is the first original graphic novel in the expanding 'Stan Lee Alliances' universe and is the first story to be written by Alliances co-creators Silbert and Lieberman. Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Pooja Misrra’s Act From Bigg Boss And It Is Hilarious (Watch Video).

The novel features a prologue co-written by Stan Lee. Sienkiewicz has done the cover art and first chapter for the graphic novel. Artist Szymon Kudranski has illustrated the 'Alliances: Orphans original material' written by Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, all set in the Alliances Universe. As per Deadline, 'Alliances: Orphans' will be published by Dynamite Entertainment ('The Boys') under the Figment imprint from Ryan Silbert's Origin Story and Luke Lieberman' Magik Doom.

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, and A Game of Thrones.

