Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin took a moment on Thanksgiving to reflect on her "challenging year" and thank her followers for their support.

The yoga instructor took to Instagram and captioned the post as, "Sometimes I didn't think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there--such comfort."

Hilaria shares six kids with husband Alec Baldwin who is being sued for negligence after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October with a prop gun that had a live round while filming 'Rust'.

The 37-year-old podcaster said her "family and close friends have been invaluable," but she still wanted to express her gratitude for her fans.

"I miss our chats and the safety net of our community," she wrote. "I'm hoping, one day, we will get back there."

She also mentioned that her struggles have taught her to say "I love you" more. She concluded the post by writing, "It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so ... with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."

As per Page Six, the Baldwins kicked off 2021 on a low after Hilaria was the subject of mass criticism and ridicule over allegations of cultural appropriation.

After years of claiming to be from Spain, she was outed in late December 2020 as a Bostonian born as Hillary with a history of speaking with an inconsistent accent.

"I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I'm here," Hilaria said in her defense at the time, according to Page Six.

Hilaria, who has a fan following of nearly 1 million on Instagram, took a break from posting from January to February to avoid negative comments and messages.

Recently her husband is under fire for a fatal accident on his most recent movie set.

Despiet that Alec simply simply posted a message on Instagram that read "Happy Thanksgiving."

However, as per Page Six, Hilaria shared on her Instagram Stories that she was "grateful" for Alec because he "cooked, did some cleaning, and [was] putting the boys to bed."

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012. They share daughters Carmen, 8, and Maria Lucia, 9 months, and sons Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. (ANI)

