January 18, 2025, Special Days: The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is an annual observance where Christians around the world come together to pray for unity and reconciliation across denominations. It typically takes place from January 18 to 25, focusing on fostering mutual understanding and shared faith. The third Saturday of January will also see celebrations such as National Tulip Day in Amsterdam, marking the start of the tulip season with events showcasing vibrant tulip fields and flower markets. Then, there is super fun Winnie the Pooh Day, celebrated on January 18, honouring the beloved character created by A.A. Milne, marking the birthday of the author. There are more famous birthdays and birth anniversaries falling on this day. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Winnie the Pooh Day National Thesaurus Day National Peking Duck Day National Michigan Day National Gourmet Coffee Day Comic Con India 2025 in Bangalore 2025 Montreal International Auto Show National Tulip Day in Amsterdam National Use Your Gift Card Day National No Phones at Home Day

Famous January 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) Cary Grant (1904-1986) Dave Bautista Kevin Costner Pep Guardiola AA Milne (1882-1956) Oliver Hardy (1892-1957) Jason Segel Vinod Kambli Minissha Lamba Monica Bedi

January 17, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 01:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).