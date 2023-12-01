Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Music has been a high point in Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Milind Soman, and Tusharr Khanna starrer 'Starfish'. Makers of the film dropped a new song titled 'Bairaage'.

Taking to Instagram, Khushalii Kumar treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Dil ye laage, #Bairaage naal. Song Out Now!"

Also Read | Payal Ghosh Makes Shocking Claims of Abuse, Says 'Gautam Gambhir Gave Missed Calls, Anurag Kashyap Raped Me'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0RGqc_LdnX/

The soothing number has been sung by Sachet and Parampara Tandon. This powerful duo also composed the music for this song. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. 'Bairaage' is the kind of song that pulls heartstrings.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah ot Shruti Haasan, Whose Gold and Black Outfit Did You Like the Most?.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits a spiritual Guruji at one of his trance parties. What remains to see is how this fateful encounter changes her life.

Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties. Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. Starfish is running in cinemas from November 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)